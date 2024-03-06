South32 Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
South32 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
South32 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- Trading Halts Explained
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.