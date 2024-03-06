South32 Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.