Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southland had a negative return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $316.19 million for the quarter.

Southland Trading Down 8.0 %

SLND stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Southland has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Southland

In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,901.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frankie S. Renda bought 4,890 shares of Southland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 6,777 shares of Southland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,901.55. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,719 shares of company stock worth $182,511 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southland Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Southland in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southland by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

