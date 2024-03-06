Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.14

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 15367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

