Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Critical Analysis

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 23.87% 11.74% 5.81% Advantage Energy 29.04% 11.15% 7.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 11 4 0 2.19 Advantage Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $6.44, indicating a potential downside of 15.13%. Given Southwestern Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.52 billion 1.18 $1.56 billion $1.41 4.96 Advantage Energy $731.09 million 1.67 $260.50 million $0.74 10.25

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It provides natural gas, oil, and NGLs primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

