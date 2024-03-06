SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

