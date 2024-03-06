SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.63. 20,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.08. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

