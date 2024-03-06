Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 172.50 ($2.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 145 ($1.84). Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON SPT traded down GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.91 ($2.23). 19,373,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,768. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.58, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.50 ($2.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.