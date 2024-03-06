Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 172.50 ($2.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 145 ($1.84). Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of LON SPT traded down GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.91 ($2.23). 19,373,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,768. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.58, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.50 ($2.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
