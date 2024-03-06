Stantec Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of STN stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stantec has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

