Status Price Hits $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $181.68 million and $30.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00015047 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,363.37 or 1.00401417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00146667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04699789 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $33,801,392.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

