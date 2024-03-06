Steem (STEEM) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Steem has a market capitalization of $138.16 million and approximately $77.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,677.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00608460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00126366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00055565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00219443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00149926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,251,830 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

