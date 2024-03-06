Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

