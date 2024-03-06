Stellus Capital Investment’s (SCM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

SCM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

