Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.29.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $81,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STXS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.