Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

