Stifel Nicolaus Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $177.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.13. 2,626,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.