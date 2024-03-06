Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $41.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 130,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $860,287.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,583.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,758,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.