Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 604,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

