StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank of South Carolina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

