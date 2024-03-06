StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
