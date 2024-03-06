Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

