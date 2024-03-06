Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $765.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,090.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $1,155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.71 and its 200 day moving average is $381.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

