Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after buying an additional 305,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

