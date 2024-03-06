Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at C$12.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.87. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of C$12.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.47.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
