Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at C$12.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.87. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of C$12.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.47.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail.

