Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00.

SYM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 237,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

