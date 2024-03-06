Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

SNV traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 347,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,745. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

