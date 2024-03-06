Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Barclays

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.54.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.