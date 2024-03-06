Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Target Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $6.55 on Wednesday, reaching $175.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,936. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

