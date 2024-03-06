Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

TGT traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

