Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.54.

TGT stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

