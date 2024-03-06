TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTGT

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 160.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a P/E ratio of 194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.