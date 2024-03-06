TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

