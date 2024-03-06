TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. Benchmark lowered their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

