Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.08.

TGT traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $174.50. 1,912,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

