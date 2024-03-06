Telsey Advisory Group Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

