Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $6,016,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

