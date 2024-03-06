TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.14. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 4,018,969 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

TeraWulf Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

