TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $328.33 million and approximately $276.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,426,379 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,288,343 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

