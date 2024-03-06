Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $100.46 billion and $189.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 103,800,078,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,440,278,570 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
