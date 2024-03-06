Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 960,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 251.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 130,529 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of AX opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

