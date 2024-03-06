Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

