Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of SANM stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
