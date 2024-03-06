Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,091,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 440.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

