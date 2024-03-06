Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

