Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iRobot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iRobot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

