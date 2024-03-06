Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

