Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 (LON:D467) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.70 Per Share

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 (LON:D467 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 Stock Performance

D467 stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million and a P/E ratio of -700.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.92. Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

About Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

