The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.82

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 115032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

