The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $194.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.54.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

