The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104,246 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 37.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $378.45. The stock had a trading volume of 789,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,819. The company has a market capitalization of $376.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

