The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marcus by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $456.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

