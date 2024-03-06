The Marcus Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 468.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

