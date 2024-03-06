The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$89.73. The company has a market cap of C$144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In other news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

